Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military; US And Allies Prepare For ‘Multi-Front War' With Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Israel is already in a "multi-front war" with Iran and its allies, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike. Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any scenario.
Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation.
Middle East Tensions | Top Points
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military: Hezbollah attacked the barracks of the Israeli military's 91st Division in Ayelet HaShahar with drones, claiming Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded in the direct hit, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, which it described as a rocket strike, and said two soldiers were “moderately wounded”. Meanwhile, a growing number of countries are encouraging citizens to leave Lebanon after last week's killing of a senior commander.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Visits Iran: Jordan's foreign minister made a rare trip to Iran as part of diplomatic efforts to end the escalation, stating "We wanted the escalation to end".
Pentagon Moves Assets To Region: The Pentagon moved significant assets to the region to prevent the situation from boiling over, as the White House deputy national security adviser stated "We were doing everything possible to make sure that this situation did not boil over".
Bomb Shelters Prepared: In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran's unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals. Israel said almost all the drones and ballistic and cruise missiles were intercepted.
Killings In Gaza:
-Inside Gaza, the Health Ministry said at least 25 people were killed and 19 others injured when Israel struck two schools in Gaza City. Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 18 people. One hit a tent camp for thousands of displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, killing four people, including one woman, the Health Ministry said.
-A separate strike on a home near Deir al-Balah killed a girl and her parents, according to the hospital. Another strike flattened a house in northern Gaza, killing at least eight, including three children, their parents and their grandmother, according to the Health Ministry. Another three people were killed in a strike on a vehicle in Gaza City, according to Civil Defense first responders.
-The Health Ministry also said an Israeli strike on Saturday at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City killed at least 16 people. Israel's military said it struck a Hamas command centre.
Nearly 40,000 Palestinians Killed: The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people. Israel's massive offensive in response has killed at least 39,580 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Heavy airstrikes and ground operations have caused widespread destruction and displaced the vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people, often multiple times.
(With AP Inputs)