International

Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military; US And Allies Prepare For ‘Multi-Front War' With Iran

Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran. Iran and its proxies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation.

Airstrike
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military | Photo: AP
info_icon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Israel is already in a "multi-front war" with Iran and its allies, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike. Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any scenario. 

Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation. 

Middle East Tensions | Top Points

  • Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military: Hezbollah attacked the barracks of the Israeli military's 91st Division in Ayelet HaShahar with drones, claiming Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded in the direct hit, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, which it described as a rocket strike, and said two soldiers were “moderately wounded”. Meanwhile, a growing number of countries are encouraging citizens to leave Lebanon after last week's killing of a senior commander. 

  • Jordanian Foreign Minister Visits Iran: Jordan's foreign minister made a rare trip to Iran as part of diplomatic efforts to end the escalation, stating "We wanted the escalation to end".

  • Pentagon Moves Assets To Region: The Pentagon moved significant assets to the region to prevent the situation from boiling over, as the White House deputy national security adviser stated "We were doing everything possible to make sure that this situation did not boil over".

  • Bomb Shelters Prepared: In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran's unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals. Israel said almost all the drones and ballistic and cruise missiles were intercepted.

  • Stabbing Attack Kills 2 In Tel Aviv: In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran's unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals. Israel said almost all the drones and ballistic and cruise missiles were intercepted.

  • Killings In Gaza:

-Inside Gaza, the Health Ministry said at least 25 people were killed and 19 others injured when Israel struck two schools in Gaza City. Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 18 people. One hit a tent camp for thousands of displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, killing four people, including one woman, the Health Ministry said.

-A separate strike on a home near Deir al-Balah killed a girl and her parents, according to the hospital. Another strike flattened a house in northern Gaza, killing at least eight, including three children, their parents and their grandmother, according to the Health Ministry. Another three people were killed in a strike on a vehicle in Gaza City, according to Civil Defense first responders.

-The Health Ministry also said an Israeli strike on Saturday at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City killed at least 16 people. Israel's military said it struck a Hamas command centre.

  • Nearly 40,000 Palestinians Killed: The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people. Israel's massive offensive in response has killed at least 39,580 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Heavy airstrikes and ground operations have caused widespread destruction and displaced the vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people, often multiple times.

    (With AP Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  2. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
Football News
  1. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  2. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  3. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  4. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  5. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
Tennis News
  1. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Paris Games 2024: Nadal Urges Alcaraz To Treasure Olympic Medal Despite Djokovic Heartbreak
  3. Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz 'Felt The Pressure' In Final Defeat To Novak Djokovic
  4. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
  5. Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Completes Career Golden Slam After Gold Medal Glory
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  2. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  5. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: 400 People Evacuated In Kedarnath; Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States
  2. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  3. Mehbooba Mufti: ‘Normalcy In J&K Is A Facade, We Must Embrace The Idea Of Kashmir'
  4. Escalating Conflict: A Timeline Of Recent Attacks In Jammu And Kashmir
  5. A Lone Communist Voice In J&K Says Lotus Blooms In Kashmir But It Is Not Of The BJP
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery'
  2. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Shells Israeli Military Site; Houthis Claim Attack On Cargo In Gulf Of Aden
  3. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  4. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  5. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs