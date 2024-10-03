Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points

Israel has reaffirmed that it will continue to strike Hezbollah until it is safe for tens of thousands of its citizens displaced from their homes near the Lebanon border to return. Meanwhile, Hezbollah vowed to keep attacking Israel until a complete ceasefire is reached in Gaza. The Iran-backed militant group is also fighting against Israel after the pagers and walkie-talkie blasts killed several of its members, and the recent killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.