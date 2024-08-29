Middle East: UN, EU Warn Israel Against West Bank Incursion; Houthis Agree To Temporary Truce In Red Sea

West Bank Incursion - Israel has continued to carry out its largest military operation in the occupied West Bank region. Around 12 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's largest assault in the region in 20 years.

As per Israel, military officers are "targeted armed terrorists who posed a threat to security forces".

Israel has further stated that the operation in West Bank has been launched due to attempts by Iran to "establish an eastern terror front against Israel".

"The IDF has been operating since last night in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps to dismantle Islamic-Iranian terror infrastructures established there," stated Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

"We must address this threat by all necessary means, including, in some cases of intense combat, allowing the population to temporarily evacuation from one neighborhood to another within the refugee camp to prevent civilian harm and to enable the dismantling of terror infrastructures established there," he added further.

As Israel continues its raid of West Bank, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned Tel Aviv to not extend the war. "Israel’s major military incursion into the occupied West Bank must not be the premises of a war extension from Gaza and a repeat of the full-scale destruction seen in the Palestinian enclave," stated Borell.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for an "immediate cessation" of Israel's incursion in the West Bank.