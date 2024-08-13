Middle East: Iran Attack On Israel Expected This Week, Says White House; Hamas To Boycott Gaza Peace Talks

With a full-blown war looming over the Middle East, the United States has once again warned of a potential Iranian attack on Israel. Iran, which has vowed to "punish" Israel for the death of Ismail Haniyeh, is expected to carry out its attack against Tel Aviv soon.
Meanwhile, as the war with Hamas in Gaza rages on, the Palestinian militant group has stated that will not be attending the latest round of peace talks.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates
Iran Could Attack Israel This Week, Claims White House
The White House has warned Israel and the world of a looming Iranian attack. As per reports, White House spokesperson John Kirby has stated that President Biden has briefed the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy over the threat of an Iranian attack.
"We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," stated Kirby, adding that Israeli assessment suggests an attack could take place "this week". This warning from the US comes a day after Washington deployed a guided missile submarine to the Middle East.
Hamas To Boycott Gaza Peace Talks
Palestinian militant group Hamas has stated that it will not be attending the latest round of peace talks for Gaza. The group confirmed that it would boycott the ceasefire talks and called on all three mediator countries to urge Israel to agree to the proposal put forth by Joe Biden.
In view of this boycott, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on the group to attend and communicated the same message to his Turkish counterpart foreign minister Hakan Fidan as well.
Israel-Hamas War Day 311
As the war in Gaza rages on. the N Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has alleged that Israel has continued to deny access to Gaza for aid missions since the start of August. OCHA added that between August 1 and 11, Israeli authorities have denied access to northern Gaza for 32 of 85 humanitarian aid missions.
In view of the Gaza war, Fitch Ratings Inc, an American credit rating agency, has downgraded Israel's rating from A+ to A. "n our view, the conflict in Gaza could last well into 2025 and there are risks of it broadening to other fronts," stated Fitch.
Meanwhile, in Khan Younis, following the evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military, around 10 people were killed and several others injured in overnight strikes in the Abasan al-Kabira area.
With ceasefire talks set to resume on Thursday and no hostage deal in sight, Israeli military has stated it is investigating into an announcement made by Hamas regarding the death of an Israeli captive.
Suspected Houthi Attack Reported In Red Sea
Yemeni militant group Houthi allegedly targeted a ship in the southern reaches of the Red Sea early Tuesday. As per officials, the around 115 kilometres (70 miles) south of the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida.
Based on the statement issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, the attack saw an explosive detonate near the ship, though “the vessel and crew are reported safe."
Houthis are yet to claim responsibility for the attack, however, based on the nature of the attack and the area, it is assumed the Iran-backed rebel group was behind it.