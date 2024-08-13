Middle East: Iran Attack On Israel Expected This Week, Says White House; Hamas To Boycott Gaza Peace Talks

Israel-Hamas War Day 311

As the war in Gaza rages on. the N Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has alleged that Israel has continued to deny access to Gaza for aid missions since the start of August. OCHA added that between August 1 and 11, Israeli authorities have denied access to northern Gaza for 32 of 85 humanitarian aid missions.

In view of the Gaza war, Fitch Ratings Inc, an American credit rating agency, has downgraded Israel's rating from A+ to A. "n our view, the conflict in Gaza could last well into 2025 and there are risks of it broadening to other fronts," stated Fitch.

Meanwhile, in Khan Younis, following the evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military, around 10 people were killed and several others injured in overnight strikes in the Abasan al-Kabira area.