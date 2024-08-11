International

Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack

The strike on Gaza's al-Tabin school in Daraj has sparked reactions of condemnation from across the globe, including thousands of Israelis who marched on the streets calling for an end to the war.

100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack | Photo: AP
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on and Iran vows to continue with its "punishment" of Israel, tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Conflict in the region remains high following Israel's latest strike on the Gaza school which killed nearly 100 civilians.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

Israel-Hamas War Day 310

  • Israeli strikes on al-Tabin school in Gaza's Daraj has killed at least 100 civilians. The death toll from the Israeli side has been downplayed as the state claims it killed 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters in the strike but has provided no evidence for the same.

  • As per local reports and the Gaza Hea;the Ministry, the over 93 people were killed in Saturday's strike. "So far, there are more than 93 martyrs, including 11 children and six women. There are unidentified remains," Palestinian civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told a televised press conference.

  • The latest school strike added to the frustration amongst Israelis who once again poured into the streets calling for a ceasefire and urgent hostage deal. Protestors in Tel Aviv and Haifa held up signs of "Bibi stop wasting time" as they called for urgent action from the Israeli government to end the war.

  • Following the strike at al-Tabin school, Algeria has called for an emergency UNSC meeting on Tuesday to discuss Saturday's attack and other school attacks carried out by Israel. The Palestinian ambassador to the UN has cited the al-Tabin attack and stated that it shows "Israel does not want a ceasefire".

  • White House Outraged - The school strike has once again raised concerns with the US regarding the number of Palestinians killed due to Israel's bombardment. As per US Vice President Kamala Harris, "yet again, far too many civilians have been killed".

  • The strike also sparked called for US divestment and recall of support and weapons supply to Israel as it continues its relentless bomardment in Gaza.

  • Fresh evacuation orders have been issued by the Israeli military for the southern district of Khan Younis once again. In view of new rocket attacks, millions of Palestinians have been made to flee the refuge once again.

Another Attack On US Troops

Days after US Troops were targeted in a rocket attack in Iraq, several American troops were injured in a drone attack in Syria.

As per Reuters, several American and coalition personnel suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, due to a drone attack in northeastern Syria on Friday.

As of now, no group has taken responsibility for the drone attack in Syria but the US has stated it is most likely another Iran-backed proxy. This attack comes days after a rocket attack on Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq which injured seven American troops.

Iran's Punishment For Israel To Be Implemented 'Soon'

Amid a conflict between Iran's president and the IRGC to attack Israel to avenge Ismail Haniyeh's killing, the Iranina Revolutionary Guards Corp. have stated that supreme leader Khamenei's order to "punish Israel" will be carried out.

"The supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit … and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” stated IRGC deputy commander Ali Fadavi.

