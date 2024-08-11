Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack

Israel-Hamas War Day 310

Israeli strikes on al-Tabin school in Gaza's Daraj has killed at least 100 civilians. The death toll from the Israeli side has been downplayed as the state claims it killed 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters in the strike but has provided no evidence for the same.

As per local reports and the Gaza Hea;the Ministry, the over 93 people were killed in Saturday's strike. "So far, there are more than 93 martyrs, including 11 children and six women. There are unidentified remains," Palestinian civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told a televised press conference.

The latest school strike added to the frustration amongst Israelis who once again poured into the streets calling for a ceasefire and urgent hostage deal. Protestors in Tel Aviv and Haifa held up signs of "Bibi stop wasting time" as they called for urgent action from the Israeli government to end the war.