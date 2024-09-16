Massive Flooding In Central Europe

The Bela River flows past a church during floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.
A view of flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
A man stands in waist-deep water that has flooded the streets and houses in the town of Kłodzko, in Poland's southwest after days of unusually heavy rain.
Garages and a house flooded in the town Kłodzko, in Poland's southwest after days of unusually heavy rain.
A destroyed house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
Firefighters walk through a flooded road of Jesenik, Czech Republic.
Flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
A flooded backyard with carved wood religious figures in Kłodzko, southwest Poland, as days of unusually heavy rain have swollen rivers and spilled over embankments in the region.
Residents cross a bridge during floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
A resident hugs with her relative after being evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.