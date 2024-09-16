International

Massive Flooding In Central Europe

Massive flooding in Central Europe killed five more people in Poland and one in Czech Republic, officials said Monday. The number of flood victims in southwestern Poland rose from one to five after the body of a surgeon returning from hospital duty was found in the town of Nysa, firefighters said.

European Floods 2024: The Bela River flows past a church during floods in Mikulovice | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

The Bela River flows past a church during floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.

2/11
European Floods 2024: A view of flooded houses in Jesenik
European Floods 2024: A view of flooded houses in Jesenik | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

A view of flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

3/11
European Floods 2024: A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Czech Republic
European Floods 2024: A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Czech Republic | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

4/11
European Floods 2024: A man stands in waist-deep water in the town of Kłodzko, south-western Poland
European Floods 2024: A man stands in waist-deep water in the town of Kłodzko, south-western Poland | Photo: AP/Krzysztof Zatycki

A man stands in waist-deep water that has flooded the streets and houses in the town of Kłodzko, in Poland's southwest after days of unusually heavy rain.

5/11
European Floods 2024: Garages and a house flooded in the town Kłodzko, Poland
European Floods 2024: Garages and a house flooded in the town Kłodzko, Poland | Photo: AP/Krzysztof Zatycki

Garages and a house flooded in the town Kłodzko, in Poland's southwest after days of unusually heavy rain.

6/11
European Floods 2024: View of A destroyed house in Chechia
European Floods 2024: View of A destroyed house in Chechia | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

A destroyed house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

7/11
European Floods 2024: Firefighters walk through a flooded road in Chechia
European Floods 2024: Firefighters walk through a flooded road in Chechia | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Firefighters walk through a flooded road of Jesenik, Czech Republic.

8/11
European Floods 2024: Flooded houses in Chechia
European Floods 2024: Flooded houses in Chechia | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Flooded houses in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

9/11
European Floods 2024: A flooded backyard in Kłodzko, southwest Poland
European Floods 2024: A flooded backyard in Kłodzko, southwest Poland | Photo: AP/Krzysztof Zatycki

A flooded backyard with carved wood religious figures in Kłodzko, southwest Poland, as days of unusually heavy rain have swollen rivers and spilled over embankments in the region.

10/11
European Floods 2024: Residents cross a bridge during floods in Chechia
European Floods 2024: Residents cross a bridge during floods in Chechia | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Residents cross a bridge during floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

11/11
European Floods 2024: A resident hugs with her relative after being evacuated
European Floods 2024: A resident hugs with her relative after being evacuated | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

A resident hugs with her relative after being evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

