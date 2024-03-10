Maldives Purchases Drones From Turkey To Patrol Country's Vast Maritime Area

Maldives has for the first time acquired surveillance drones from Turkey for patrolling its vast exclusive economic zone, according to media reports on Sunday.

Efforts have begun by the state to establish a drone base in Noonu atoll Maafaru to operate the military drones brought from Turkey to conduct monitoring of Maldives’ ocean territories, Editon.mv news portal reported.

Turkey was the first foreign country visited by Mohamed Muizzu after he was sworn in as president in November.