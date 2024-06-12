International

Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was in India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday Photo: PTI
info_icon

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday described his first official visit to India as a "success" for the island nation and the region, saying that, “God willing,” the strong ties between the two countries will lead to increased prosperity for the Maldivians.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was in India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

“This trip has been a success for the Maldives and for the region too,” Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, told the state-run PSM Media at the end of his first India visit.

ALSO READ | Maldives: Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, 'Mr Sinha's' X Post & China Love - What Almost Cost Prez Muizzu His Job

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

India-Maldives ties strained further in January this year when a few ministers from the island nation passed controversial comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures from Lakshadweep.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record consecutive third term. Heads of the states from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region attended the ceremony. Muizzu said he was delighted to receive Prime Minister Modi’s invitation and “equally delighted” to have attended the event.

“I am also grateful for being able to hold high-level meetings with the Prime Minister, President (Draupadi Murmu) and S Jaishankar (External Affairs Minister). I am confident that strengthened bilateral relations will further boost aspirations for the Maldives in the future,” news agency PTI quoted Muizzu as saying.

“God willing, the strong ties between the two nations will result in increased prosperity for the Maldives and Maldivians alike,” Muizzu said.

Earlier in the day, a statement from the Maldives Foreign Ministry said: “The President travelled to India at the invitation of Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers of the Government of India.

"During the visit, President Dr Muizzu attended a banquet hosted by the President of India, Her Excellency Draupadi Murmu, in honour of the visiting dignitaries.”

“The two Presidents also had a meeting in which they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Maldives and India,” it said, adding that during the meeting, President Murmu conveyed her greetings to the new government and the people of Maldives.

A statement by President Murmu's Secretariat in New Delhi said she expressed hope that India-Maldives relations will continue to strengthen in the years to come.

Jaishankar also called on Muizzu and said, in a post on X, he looks “forward to India and Maldives working together closely.”

Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, was visiting India for the first time almost six months after taking oath last November. Unlike his predecessors, who made the first port of call to New Delhi after assuming office, Muizzu had travelled to Turkiye first and to China for his first state visit in January.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Road Show In Kerala
  3. Will PM Modi Deliver Special Category Status For Andhra, Asks Cong
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List
  5. Eight Killed As Sand-Laden Truck Overturns In UP
Entertainment News
  1. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  4. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  5. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Canada Opener Aaron Johnson Praises Level Playing Field Of New York Pitches
  3. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics
  4. England At Euro 2024: Anthony Gordon Says Three Lions Squad Has 'Never Been So Competitive'
  5. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka