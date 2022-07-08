Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Reportedly Shot During Campaign Speech, Suspect Arrested

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe AP

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 9:21 am

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was bleeding after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

Police captured male suspect at scene, says NHK.

According to media report, Abe was bleeding when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. It has also been reported that he is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital following the apparent attack. 

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital. 

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

