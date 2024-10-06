Israel's Defense Minister Warns Iran Could End Up Like Gaza Or Beirut

Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has issued a warning regarding Iran's recent missile attack on Israel, which involved approximately 200 ballistic missiles. Despite the intensity of the strike, Gallant stated that it had failed to significantly impact Israel's air force capabilities. "The Iranians did not touch the air force's capabilities – no aircraft was damaged, no squadron was taken out of order," he declared. He suggested that Iran could face consequences similar to those experienced in Gaza and Beirut if they continue their actions.
This warning comes as Israel grapples with how to respond to the unprecedented attack from Iran. U.S. President Joe Biden has advised Israel against targeting Iran's oil facilities, fearing a potential disruption to global oil supplies.
The situation in Gaza remains dire, with recent Israeli airstrikes killing at least 26 people and injuring 93 others. The strikes targeted a mosque and a school in Deir al-Balah, a region that has been a refuge for displaced individuals amid ongoing hostilities. The airstrikes come as the conflict between Israel and Hamas nears its first anniversary.
Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defense agency reported that Israeli strikes in Jabaliya resulted in 17 deaths. The Israeli military confirmed that it has surrounded Jabaliya to prevent Hamas from regrouping, citing intelligence that suggests the area is being used to rebuild military capabilities. "The troops of the 401st Brigade and the 460th Brigade have successfully encircled the area and are currently continuing to operate," the military stated.
In addition, the Lebanese National News Agency reported over 30 strikes on Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut. Israel's military confirmed that it targeted weapons storage facilities while attempting to minimize civilian casualties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops along the northern border, nearly a week after launching a ground operation in Lebanon.
The conflict escalated after Iran’s missile barrage last Tuesday, described as retaliation for the deaths of Tehran-aligned militant leaders and an Iranian general. In response to the missile attack, Israel has promised to retaliate.
Amid this unrest, Iran announced the cancellation of flights at some airports, citing "operational restrictions." The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until the end of October, as the situation continues to develop.