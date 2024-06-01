International

Israel's Annual Pride Parade: Rainbow Flags, 'No Pride In War' Posters & More | In Pics

Israel on Thursday held its annual pride parade amid heavy security arrangements and a subdued atmosphere, given the mood of the country over months of war. LGBTQ+ supporters paraded the streets of Jerusalem, carrying rainbow flags, signages and placards while being dressed in vibrant accessories and colours.

Israel Pride Parade | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People participate in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem. While many cities in Israel chose to cancel or reduce celebrations for Pride, organizers in Jerusalem said that minorities are often inordinately impacted by emergencies, making it especially important to show their presence this year. The parade led by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, demanding the return of the hostages.

1/7
Jerusalem annual Pride parade
Jerusalem annual Pride parade | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People participate in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem.

2/7
Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People hold signs calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group march in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem. .

3/7
Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People hold signs calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group march in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem.

4/7
Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People hold signs calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group march in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem.

5/7
Photo: AP/Leo Correa

A person shows his phone in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem.

6/7
Photo: AP/Leo Correa

A person play guitar in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem.

7/7
Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People participate in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem.

