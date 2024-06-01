Israel's Annual Pride Parade: Rainbow Flags, 'No Pride In War' Posters & More | In Pics

People participate in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem. While many cities in Israel chose to cancel or reduce celebrations for Pride, organizers in Jerusalem said that minorities are often inordinately impacted by emergencies, making it especially important to show their presence this year. The parade led by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, demanding the return of the hostages.
People hold signs calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group march in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem. .
