Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns

Reports suggest that Iran now possesses a supply of highly enriched uranium that could potentially be converted into weapons-grade fuel for at least three nuclear bombs. According to The Washington Post, Iran has the capability to construct a crude nuclear device within six months, but it would take longer to develop a missile-deliverable warhead. Iran's enrichment activities have reached levels of up to 60 per cent fissile purity at two of its nuclear sites, which is perilously close to the 90 percent threshold required for weapons-grade uranium. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has indicated that Iran has enough material enriched to this level, which could theoretically be further processed to produce nearly four nuclear bombs.