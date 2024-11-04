Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom

In an article in the issue, Iranian-Canadian professor Sara Hassani writes about how women have always played an incredibly significant role in Iranian politics but it is between 1905-1911, that the beginnings of today’s gender apartheid system have started to take hold. "My sense is that the reality for many of these different constituencies across Iran—an intersectional contingent of women, workers, students, and ethnic minorities—the killing of Amini embodied the kind of oppression and violence they had experienced at the hands of the current regime," she writes.