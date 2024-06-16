International

What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a vast connectivity project aimed at developing infrastructure to boost trade between India, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mediterranean region, Europe, and potentially Africa.

X/@narendramodi
G7 Summit in Italy | Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

The recent G7 Summit in Italy, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has concluded with a commitment to promote the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and other infrastructure initiatives.

In a communique issued on June 14, the leaders reiterated their support for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" based on the rule of law.

“We will further promote concrete G7 PGII (Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment) initiatives, flagship projects, and complementary initiatives to develop transformative economic corridors for quality infrastructure and investment, such as the deepening of our coordination and financing for the Lobito Corridor, the Luzon Corridor, the Middle Corridor, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, also building on the EU Global Gateway, the Great Green Wall Initiative, and the Mattei Plan for Africa launched by Italy,” reads the communique.

India has already begun work on the IMEC, which was announced on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Delhi last year.

G7 leaders in Italy | - AP
What Is The G7 Summit? Know Its History, Members, Agenda

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Is IMEC?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a vast connectivity project aimed at developing infrastructure to boost trade between India, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mediterranean region, Europe, and potentially Africa.

The project involves building ports, railways, roads, sea lines, and pipelines to enhance economic cooperation among the participating countries.

The IMEC was launched in September 2023 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, Germany, Italy, the US, and the EU in New Delhi during the G-20 summit.

Israel and Greece have also expressed interest in joining the project, which is seen by many as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive global infrastructure project connecting China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe.

IMEC Challenges

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project faces many challenges, particularly in the wake of the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza.

The normalisation talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia have been paused indefinitely, casting a shadow over the project's future.

Any infrastructure project connecting Jordan with Israel will face strong opposition from the Jordanian public, particularly the Palestinian population, and the government has condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.

The IMEC risks facing the same fate as other infrastructure projects, such as the proposed freight rail link between Israel, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, which failed to materialise.

However, India's recent voting behaviour in the United Nations General Assembly, in favour of Israel, suggests that the current crisis may not affect relations between New Delhi and Tel Aviv.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; German Police Shoot Man With Axe
  2. Outlook News Wrap, June 16: Musk VS BJP Over EVM, IND Head Coach Hunt & More Stories
  3. Cong Slams govt Over Statues' Relocation Within Parliament, Calls It 'Unilateral' Move
  4. Will Canada Invite PM Modi To Next G7 Summit? Justin Trudeau Replies
  5. ‘Why To Teach Riots’: NCERT Chief On Textbook Changes, Says 'Irrelevant Things Need To Be Changed'
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Drop Throwback Pics With Their 'Favourite Hero' Fathers
  2. Varun Dhawan Drops First Glimpse Of Daughter; Says He Couldn't Be Happier To Be A 'Girl Dad'
  3. ‘Gunaah’: 5 Pivotal Moments From Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, Zayn Ibad Khan’s Show On Love, Betrayal And Retribution
  4. How To Slay A Riveting Red Ensemble? B-Town Divas Share Some Inspiration
  5. Songwriters Hall Of Fame: Carrie Underwood, Priscilla Presley And Others Attend The Annual Awards Nite – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Post 265/8 Vs South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women: Smriti Mandhana Brings Up Her Sixth ODI Century In Bengaluru
  3. ICC T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Surely Deliver, Believes Sanjay Manjrekar
  4. AUS Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc Says Josh Hazlewood Comments Were 'Blown Out Of Proportion'
  5. Euro 2024: France Officials Urge Curb On Election Questions From Mbappe's News Conference
World News
  1. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
  2. Feasibility Study On Proposal To Establish Land Connectivity With India In Final Stages, Says Sri Lankan President
  3. What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?
  4. How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?
  5. Russian Forces Storm Detention Centre To Free Staff Taken Hostage, Kill IS-Linked Inmates
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow