International

In Pics: ‘Flour Fight’ Revelers In Greece’s Galaxidi

The flour fight, on the coastal road lining Galaxidi's old harbor in Greece, takes place on Clean Monday, the beginning of the 40-day Christian Lent fast that ends on Easter.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Revelers dance as they participate in the flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens.

1/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers Athens. 

Advertisement
2/9
Colorful%20flour%20fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful flour fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens. 

Advertisement
3/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers participate in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens. 

4/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens.

Advertisement
5/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers participate in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens. 

Advertisement
6/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A reveler participates in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens.

Advertisement
7/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers pose for a photo as they participate in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers  west of Athens.

8/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens.

9/9
Colorful%20Flour%20Fight%20in%20Athens
Colorful Flour Fight in Athens Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Revelers participate in the flour war, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200 kilometers west of Athens. 

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement