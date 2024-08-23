International

In Photos: Volcanic Eruption In Iceland

A new volcanic eruption was observed from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: Journalist on location reporting on the new fissure
Iceland Volcano Eruption: Journalist on location reporting on the new fissure | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

Photographers and journalists on location filming and reporting on the new fissure north of Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: A new volcanic eruption is seen
Iceland Volcano Eruption: A new volcanic eruption is seen | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

A new volcanic eruption is seen from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: Volcano erupted for the sixth time since December
Iceland Volcano Eruption: Volcano erupted for the sixth time since December | Photo: Iceland Civil Defense via AP

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: Spewing lava fountains through a new fissure
Iceland Volcano Eruption: Spewing lava fountains through a new fissure | Photo: Iceland Civil Defense via AP

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: View of the lava fountains pouring out from the new eruptive fissure
Iceland Volcano Eruption: View of the lava fountains pouring out from the new eruptive fissure | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

View of the lava fountains pouring out from the new eruptive fissure opened at Svartsengi volcanic system, Iceland in a similar location as the previous eruptions. The fissure is 3 km north of Grindavik.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: People gather at the volcanic site
Iceland Volcano Eruption: People gather at the volcanic site | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption
Iceland Volcano Eruption: Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco

Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.

Iceland Volcano Eruption: Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted through a new fissure
Iceland Volcano Eruption: Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted through a new fissure | Photo: Iceland Civil Defense via AP

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

