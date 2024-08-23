In Photos: Volcanic Eruption In Iceland

Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.
Photographers and journalists on location filming and reporting on the new fissure north of Grindavik, Iceland.
A new volcanic eruption is seen from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
View of the lava fountains pouring out from the new eruptive fissure opened at Svartsengi volcanic system, Iceland in a similar location as the previous eruptions. The fissure is 3 km north of Grindavik.
Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.
Tourists and visitors try to get a view of the eruption from a distance from the intersection between Reykjanesbraut, Iceland, and the road to Grindavik.
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.