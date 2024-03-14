In Photos: Haiti Violence

People walk along a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Pedestrians run for cover after hearing gunshots, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Children look through a fence at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Soldiers patrol the road near the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A pedestrian crosses a street free of traffic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Children play at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.