In Photos: Haiti Violence

Chaos prevails in the streets of Haiti as run for cover after hearing gunshots and children look through a fence at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince.

Photo Webdesk
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph

People walk along a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

1/6
| Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
Pedestrians run for cover after hearing gunshots, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

2/6
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
Children look through a fence at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

3/6
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
Soldiers patrol the road near the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

4/6
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
Soldiers patrol the road near the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

5/6
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
A pedestrian crosses a street free of traffic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

6/6
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
Children play at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

