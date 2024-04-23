International

In Photos: Free Land Indigenous Camp In Brazil

Indigenous people dance during the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil. The 7-day event aims to show the unity of Brazil's Indigenous peoples in their fight for the demarcation of their lands and their rights.

Photo: AP/Luis Nova

Indigenous people dance during the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil. The 7-day event aims to show the unity of Brazil's Indigenous peoples in their fight for the demarcation of their lands and their rights.

Brazil Indigenous
Photo: AP/Luis Nova
Indigenous people dance during the opening ceremony of the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Indigenous
Photo: AP/Luis Nova
An Indigenous woman attends the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Indigenous
Photo: AP/Luis Nova
Indigenous people perform a ceremony during the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Indigenous
Photo: AP/Luis Nova
An Indigenous man attends the opening ceremony of the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil Indigenous
Photo: AP/Luis Nova
Indigenous people attend the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.

