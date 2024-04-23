In Photos: Free Land Indigenous Camp In Brazil

Indigenous people dance during the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil. The 7-day event aims to show the unity of Brazil's Indigenous peoples in their fight for the demarcation of their lands and their rights.
Indigenous people dance during the opening ceremony of the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.
An Indigenous woman attends the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.
Indigenous people perform a ceremony during the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.
An Indigenous man attends the opening ceremony of the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.
Indigenous people attend the 20th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil.