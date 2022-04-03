Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Imran Khan No Longer Pakistan PM: Report

The report by Geo News said the Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister with immediate effect.

Imran Khan is no longer PM of Pakistan.(File photo) AP Photos

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 11:17 pm

Imran Khan was removed as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday, the report said.

The report quoting the notification said: ‘… Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect’. 

Earlier, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that President Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly as per the advice of the prime minister. He said the election will be held within 90 days.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Cabinet has been dissolved. 

Prime Minister Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, earlier made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

"The nation should prepare for the new elections," he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda".

Khan said that he has advised President Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections.

