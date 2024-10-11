International

IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) showcased weapons captured from Hezbollah and Iran during a media tour at a southern Israel base. The display included ballistic missile components and arms used in recent conflicts.

Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

The Israeli Defense Forces display weapons seized in on a base in southern Israel.

2/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) poses with a weapon used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

3/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) poses with a weapon used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

4/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

Weapons used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon are displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

5/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) unit gestures to Iranian ballistic missile components that were fired at Israel, during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

6/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

Weapons used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon are displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

7/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) unit, left, and an officer from the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit walk through weapons used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

8/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

Members of the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit stand beside weapons used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

9/9
Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

Iranian ballistic missile components that were fired at Israel are displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Retired Umpire Aleem Dar Named Selector As PCB Revamps Selection Committee
  2. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Tom Latham Wants Black Caps To Play With Freedom In Tests
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: How India Can Still Enter Semi-Finals - Updated Scenarios
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Masood Blames Bowlers For Loss As Pope Hails Root And Brook's Heroics
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Buoyant England Steamroll Pakistan By Innings And 47 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Vangelis Pavlidis Shines As Greece Beat England 2-1 In Wembley Stadium - In Pics
  2. Italy 2-2 Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Tedesco Laments Pellegrini Red Card In Draw
  3. Kerala Blasters Vs Borussia Dortmund: Indian Super League Giants Win Fans' Showdown
  4. Lionel Messi Reacts After 'Ugly' Venezuela Vs Argentina Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifier
  5. India Vs Vietnam Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Magda Linette: American Sensation Storms Into WTA Wuhan Open 2024 Semis
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  5. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 11, 2024
  2. East Asia Summit: Not The Era Of War, Says PM Modi As He Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia
  3. Noel Tata Appointed As New Chairman Of Tata Trusts: Meet Ratan Tata’s Half-Brother
  4. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  5. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  2. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  3. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
  4. Boeing's Turmoil: 737 Max Crashes, FAA Probe And Its Ongoing Crisis | Explained
  5. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures