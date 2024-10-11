IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos

The Israeli Defense Forces display weapons seized in on a base in southern Israel.
An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) poses with a weapon used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.
Weapons used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon are displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.
An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) unit gestures to Iranian ballistic missile components that were fired at Israel, during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.
An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) unit, left, and an officer from the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit walk through weapons used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.
Members of the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit stand beside weapons used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.
Iranian ballistic missile components that were fired at Israel are displayed during a government-organized media tour on a base in southern Israel.