Hurricane Helene Brings Life-Threatening Floods, Leaves Millions Without Power

Hurricane Helene continues to wreak havoc over Florida's Big Bend region. With Helene now a category four hurricane, several storm-related deaths have been reported across South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia. The heavy rains and floods triggered by Helene have also left millions without power.

Hurricane Helene: Joe Daum looks at the remains of a friend's home | Photo: AP/Mike Carlson

Joe Daum looks at the remains of a friend's home that burned during Hurricane Helene on Davis Island in Tampa, Florida.

2/11
Hurricane Helene: A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it
Hurricane Helene: A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it after Hurricane Helene moved through the area in Valdosta, Georgia.

3/11
Hurricane Helene: Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters
Hurricane Helene: Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters | Photo: Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters, Nylah and Aria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Crystal River, Florida.

4/11
Hurricane Helene: Destruction to the Faraway Inn Cottages and Motel is seen
Hurricane Helene: Destruction to the Faraway Inn Cottages and Motel is seen | Photo: AP/Stephen Smith

Destruction to the Faraway Inn Cottages and Motel is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Florida.

5/11
Hurricane Helene: Jill Rice looks over the damage to her store caused by flooding
Hurricane Helene: Jill Rice looks over the damage to her store caused by flooding | Photo: AP/Mike Carlson

Jill Rice looks over the damage to her store caused by flooding from Hurricane Helene in Gulfport, Florida.

6/11
Hurricane Helene: Foundations and steps to buildings that were destroyed by the storm
Hurricane Helene: Foundations and steps to buildings that were destroyed by the storm | Photo: AP/Stephen Smith

Foundations and steps to buildings that were destroyed by the storm surge from Hurricane Helene are seen along the shoreline in the aftermath of the storm, in Cedar Key, Florida.

7/11
Hurricane Helene: A boat pushed ashore on to the Dunedin Causeway by floodwaters
Hurricane Helene: A boat pushed ashore on to the Dunedin Causeway by floodwaters | Photo: AP/Mike Carlson

A boat pushed ashore on to the Dunedin Causeway by floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in Dunedin, Florida.

8/11
Hurricane Helene: Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene has caused lake levels to rise on Lake James
Hurricane Helene: Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene has caused lake levels to rise on Lake James | Photo: AP/Kathy Kmonicek

Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene has caused lake levels to rise on Lake James, resulting in flooded docks and gazebos in Morganton, North Carolina.

9/11
Hurricane Helene: A helicopter on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin
Hurricane Helene: A helicopter on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin | Photo: Tennessee Emergency Management Agency via AP

This image taken from video from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shows a helicopter on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, where patients and staff had to be rescued from after the Nolichucky River flooded and surrounded the building from Hurricane Helene.

10/11
Hurricane Helene: Residents continue to clean our from flooding
Hurricane Helene: Residents continue to clean our from flooding | Photo: AP/Mike Carlson

Residents continue to clean our from flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in the Davis Island community in Tampa, Florida.

11/11
Hurricane Helene: McKinley Moore inspects the damage on his home after a tree fell over
Hurricane Helene: McKinley Moore inspects the damage on his home after a tree fell over | Photo: Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP

McKinley Moore inspects the damage on his home after a tree fell over his bedroom after Hurricane Helen passed the area in Charlotte, North Carolina.

