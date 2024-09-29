Hurricane Helene Brings Life-Threatening Floods, Leaves Millions Without Power

Joe Daum looks at the remains of a friend's home that burned during Hurricane Helene on Davis Island in Tampa, Florida.
A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it after Hurricane Helene moved through the area in Valdosta, Georgia.
Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters, Nylah and Aria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Crystal River, Florida.
Destruction to the Faraway Inn Cottages and Motel is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Florida.
Jill Rice looks over the damage to her store caused by flooding from Hurricane Helene in Gulfport, Florida.
Foundations and steps to buildings that were destroyed by the storm surge from Hurricane Helene are seen along the shoreline in the aftermath of the storm, in Cedar Key, Florida.
A boat pushed ashore on to the Dunedin Causeway by floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in Dunedin, Florida.
Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene has caused lake levels to rise on Lake James, resulting in flooded docks and gazebos in Morganton, North Carolina.
This image taken from video from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shows a helicopter on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, where patients and staff had to be rescued from after the Nolichucky River flooded and surrounded the building from Hurricane Helene.
Residents continue to clean our from flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in the Davis Island community in Tampa, Florida.
McKinley Moore inspects the damage on his home after a tree fell over his bedroom after Hurricane Helen passed the area in Charlotte, North Carolina.