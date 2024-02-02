An overnight shooting took place on Thursday at a house in Canada's Surrey, which locals said belongs to a friend of slain Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Overnight Shooting At Nijjar Aide's House In Canada Prompts Police Probe
A spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council said the home belongs to Simranjeet Singh, who was a friend of Nijjar whose killing in Surrey in June led to a diplomatic row between India and Canada
Canadian Police have said they are investigating the overnight shooting at the South Surrey house.
A spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council said the home belongs to Simranjeet Singh, who was a friend of Nijjar whose killing in Surrey in June led to a diplomatic row between India and Canada.
Advertisement
Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they first responded to reports of gunshots just after 1:20 am Pacific Time on Thursday at a home located near the 2800 block of 154 Street, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.
Corporal Sarbjit Sangha said officers are reviewing CCTV footage to find out more about Thursday's shooting. No one was injured.
Advertisement
The CBC News said a car that had been heavily damaged by gunfire was found in the area, along with multiple bullet holes in the house itself. Sangha did not confirm how many shots were fired into the house and said police believe the incident was isolated in nature.
India and Canada ties were hit after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing in Surrey in June.
Advertisement
India, however, rejected the charges by Canada, deeming them as “absurd and motivated” and said the country has a strong commitment to the rule of law.
(with PTI inputs)