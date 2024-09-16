Explosion In Germany's Cologne, ‘Major’ Police Operation Underway

A major police operation is currently underway in downtown Cologne, Germany, following a suspected explosion early Monday morning. The incident occurred on Hohenzollernring, located between Rudolfplatz and Ehrenstraße.
Authorities have blocked the area as a precaution, and local police are urging residents and commuters to avoid the vicinity. The Cologne police have issued warnings on X, advising the public to choose alternate routes and steer clear of the affected zone.
Currently, there has been no official confirmation regarding casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the blast. Emergency services and investigative teams are on the scene, working to assess the situation and ensure public safety.