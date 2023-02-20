Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Gets Protective Bail

Home International

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Gets Protective Bail

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad rejected Khan's request for an extension in his interim bail in the case linked to the violent protests outside the ECP

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 9:43 pm

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) today in a case linked to violent protests outside the election commission, according to Geo TV. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged a protest after 70-year-old Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year. 

While he was approaching the high court, videos showed a crowd of reporters and PTI members accompanying the former Prime Minister as he arrived in the courtroom. 

Ahead of the hearing, a large contingent of police personnel was also deployed at the main gate of the LHC. Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad rejected Khan's request for an extension in his interim bail in the case linked to the violent protests outside the ECP.

Related stories

PTI Members Protest Outside Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Residence To Resist His Arrest

Only Way Forward In Relations With India Is PM Modi First Restores Kashmir's Special Status: Imran Khan

Imran Khan Hints At Returning To Pakistan's National Assembly

What is the case?

In October 2022, a terrorim case was filed against Imran Khan after PTI workers held protests and demonstrations against the disqualification of Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The apex poll body had found him guilty of hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders and barred him from holding public office for five years.

The protests that ensued, resulted in clashes and blocking of key highways in cities such as Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar, according to a report by Reuters. While the anti-terrorism court granted him pre-arrest bail in October 2022, he had failed to appear in the court despite multiple summons, citing medical grounds and security issues. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Tags

International Pakistan Imran Khan Bail Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Disqualification
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme