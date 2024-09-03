Former Aide To New York's Governor Is Charged With Being An Agent Of The Chinese Government

A former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was charged Tuesday with acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors revealed in a sprawling indictment.
Linda Sun, who held numerous posts in New York state government before rising to the rank of deputy chief of staff for Hochul, was arrested Tuesday morning along with her husband at their USD 3.5 million home on Long Island.
The FBI searched the couple's home in late July but declined to release further details at the time.