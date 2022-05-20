Elon Musk's SpaceX Pays Flight Attendant 250,000 Dollars Over Sexual Misconduct

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk-headed-SpaceX reportedly paid $2,50,000 to a flight attendant who accused the CEO of sexual misconduct that took place in 2016.

As per media reports, the flight attendant who was working with the corporate jet fleet of SpaceX under contractual recruitment, previously accused Musk of sexual harassment including exposing himself to her, rubbing her leg without consent and offering to buy her a horse if she agreed to 'do more'.

The reports also mentioned that the entire allegation against Musk was recorded in a detailed declaration. It was prepared to substantiate the victim's claim and was signed by a friend of her.

The declaration suggests that after getting hired, the flight attendant was forced to get licensed as a masseuse which would enable her to give massages to Elon Musk. She also added that back in 2016, Musk ordered her for a full body massage and upon entering the room, she found him to be in a naked condition except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body. During the massage, as per the declaration, Musk exposed his genitals and then touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would continue with an erotic body massage.

Moreover, she also confided to her friend in the declaration that Musk made a suggestion of having sex with her during one such massage session in a private cabin on his Gulfstream G650ER.

When asked for a comment by the investigating media agency, Musk reportedly replied that there is "a lot more to this story."

He also wrote the report off as a 'politically-motivated' one. He stated, "If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light."

In 2018, after seeing her career opportunities decline in SpaceX after refusing Musk's advances, the flight attendant hired a California employment lawyer and lodged an official complaint to the company's human resources department detailing the episode and eventually, the concerned declaration was prepared to support her claims.

The matter never saw the face of a court of law or an arbitration proceeding and the complaint was resolved within a very short span of time In November 2018 when Musk, SpaceX and the flight attendant entered into a severance agreement granting the attendant a $250,000 payment in exchange for a promise not to sue over the claims.