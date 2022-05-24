Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Fighter Jet Crashes In Iran, Two Pilots Dead: Reports

The aircraft crashed at the Anarak training site near the central city of Isfahan, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The agency, which is close to the country's military, did not identify the cause of the crash, and said authorities were investigating.

Representational Image

Updated: 24 May 2022 1:12 pm

A fighter jet crashed in the central desert of Iran on Tuesday, killing both the aircraft's pilots, local media reported.

The aircraft crashed at the Anarak training site near the central city of Isfahan, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The agency, which is close to the country's military, did not identify the cause of the crash, and said authorities were investigating.

Iran's air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to obtain spare parts and maintain the aging aircraft. Crashes occasionally happen among its faltering fleet. In February, a fighter jet plunged into a soccer pitch in the country's northwestern city of Tabriz, killing both pilots and a civilian.

Iran is believed to have modeled its F-7 fighter after China's jet J-7 that is considered a copy of the Soviet-era MiG-21. Beijing built the aircraft for export to countries including Pakistan, Iran, Sudan and North Korea. Iranian pilots for years have used the F-7 for training, with some mishaps.

Four years ago, an F-7 similarly crashed near Isfahan during an aerial exercise because of what was later described as a technical problem.

