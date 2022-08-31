Feds Cite Efforts To ''Obstruct'' Probe Of Documents At Trump Home

The US Justice Department has said it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

The assertion was made in a court filing on Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In the filing, the Justice Department said FBI agents had “uncovered multiple sources of evidence” indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

(Inputs from PTI)