International

'Not Acceptable': UK Govt Slams Elon Musk's 'Civil War' Comment On Riots

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander criticised Musk's posts, which included a comment saying 'Civil war is inevitable' in the UK.

Billionaire Entrepreneur Elon Musk
Billionaire Entrepreneur Elon Musk | Photo: AP
info_icon

The British government has called on billionaire Elon Musk to use his social media platform responsibly after he posted comments that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander criticised Musk's posts, which included a comment saying "Civil war is inevitable" in the UK. Musk later highlighted perceived inequalities in the British criminal justice system and compared the government's crackdown on social media users to the Soviet Union.

“Use of language such as a civil war' is in no way acceptable,'' Alexander told Times Radio. “We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly.''

For more than a week, violence has erupted in the United Kingdom, with police fighting with protesters chanting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans. The unrest began after right-wing activists spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event on 29 July.

'Far-Right Thuggery'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has described the riots as “far-right thuggery,” said after an emergency meeting with law enforcement officials and government ministers Tuesday that culprits will swiftly be punished. 

More than 400 people have been arrested due to violence in more than two dozen towns and cities and about 100 have been charged, after Starmer announced plans to ramp up the criminal justice system. 

“That should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online, that you are likely to be dealt with within a week and that nobody, but nobody, should be involving themselves in this disorder,” Starmer said.

Starmer deflected questions from reporters about Musk, saying his focus was on keeping communities safe.

“There’s no justification for comments like that,” a spokesperson for Starmer told reporters. “What we’ve seen in this country is organised, violent thuggery that has no place, either on our streets or online. We’re talking about a minority of thugs that do not speak for Britain … I think you can tell from that that the prime minister does not share those sentiments.”

Elon Musk's Posts

Musk continued to engage in discussions over the violence in Britain. After Starmer posted a comment on X saying that the government “will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities,” Musk responded with the question, “Shouldn't you be concerned about attacks on (asterisk)all(asterisk) communities?”

Musk attached a similar comment to a video claiming to show a "Muslim patrol" attacking a Birmingham pub, promoting the original post for his 193 million followers.

This is not the first time Musk has been involved in controversy. Earlier this year, he clashed with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice over free speech, far-right accounts, and purported misinformation on X. He also accused Venezuela's socialist president, Nicolás Maduro, of "major election fraud" following last week's disputed vote.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs To Start Fresh After Rain On Opening Day
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Spain Hockey Live Score, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Brings IND Level With Drag-Flick Goal
  2. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  4. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
  2. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  3. Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20
  4. Pune Zika Virus: Total 73 Cases So Far With 7 More Detected Today | Details
  5. Akhilesh Yadav's Caution To Speaker Over Waqf Bill Angers Amit Shah, Union Minister Says 'You're Not...'
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  2. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  3. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  4. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  5. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
World News
  1. British Zoologist Adam Britton Jailed For 10 Years Over Sexual Abuse Of Dogs
  2. 'Not Acceptable': UK Govt Slams Elon Musk's 'Civil War' Comment On Riots
  3. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  4. July Was 2nd-Warmest Month Ever, 2024 Likely To Be Hottest Year On Record: Report
  5. ‘Today Is A Day Of Pride’: Muhammad Yunus Returns To Bangladesh To Lead Interim Govt
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth