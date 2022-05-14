Saturday, May 14, 2022
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites From California In US

Elon Musk's Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites From California In US
File photo of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. AP

Updated: 14 May 2022 8:21 am

A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 pm and minutes later, the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.

SpaceX later tweeted that the satellites were successfully deployed.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometres). 
 

