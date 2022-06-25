Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Ecuador President: Indigenous Leader Is Trying To Stage Coup

Violent protests are being staged in six provinces of Ecuador. The demonstrations are part of a national strike that the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities began on June 14 to demand that gasoline prices be cut by 45 cents a gallon to USD 2.10, price controls are imposed on agricultural products, and a larger budget is set for education.

Ecuador President: Indigenous Leader Is Trying To Stage Coup
President Guillermo Lasso PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 8:19 am

Ecuador's president charged Friday that the Indigenous leader heading a nationwide strike is seeking to stage a coup and warned he will use all legal tools to contain the violence unleashed by the demonstrations.


 In televised remarks, President Guillermo Lasso said Leonidas Iza, leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities, intends to "overthrow the government." But Lasso added that he was willing to engage in talks on ending protests that were in their 13th day.


 "It is proven that the true intention of the violent (people) is to generate a coup and that is why we call on the international community to warn of this attempt to destabilize democracy in Ecuador," Lasso said. "... Mr. Iza can no longer control the situation. The violence perpetrated by infiltrated criminals has got out of hand."


 The demonstrations are part of a national strike that the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities began June 14 to demand that gasoline prices be cut by 45 cents a gallon to USD 2.10, price controls be imposed on agricultural products and a larger budget be set for education. Protests have been especially violent in six provinces in the north-central part of the South American country.


 The confederation on Thursday said a demonstrator died of pellet wounds in the chest and abdomen while protesting near the National Assembly in Quito, where about 100 other people suffered a variety of injuries. Police tweeted that officers were also injured by pellets.


 Marlon Santi, the coordinator of the confederation's political wing known as Pachaktik, demanded in a video on social media that the government meet the Indigenous demands because "we are convinced this is the spirit of our struggle."


 He called on protesters to return to places of peace and safety so as not to "put their lives in danger. They have the power, the power of arms and economic power; we have the power of reason and dignity."


 Lawmakers from the Union por la Esperanza caucus, which is linked to former President Rafael Correa, on Friday began a legislative process seeking Lasso's removal, but it does not have the necessary votes as other caucuses have rejected the move. It would take the votes of at least 92 lawmakers to remove Lasso, while Union has only 47 seats.


 In Quito, protesters blocking roads have brought the city to a near halt and people are experiencing food and fuel shortages. Production Minister Julio José Prado said nearly 600 private vehicles and food-carrying trucks are trapped in Nanegalito, a community about 65 kilometers northwest of Quito.


 Groups of protesters have roamed the city attacking vehicles and civilians and forcing the closure of businesses, some of which were looted. They have also punctured the tires of buses, forcing passengers to walk.


 Lasso urged Indigenous people and peasants "who have been brought to Quito with deception" to return to their communities for their own safety. He added that human rights groups should scrutinize the situation, which he said has violated the rights of security forces, citizens and journalists.

Related stories

US Abortion Ruling Sparks Global Debate, Polarizes Activists

US: Afghan National Freed From Guantanamo Bay After 15 Years

SL Vs AUS, 5th ODI: Australia Win By 4 Wickets; Sri Lanka Take Series 3-2


 Human Rights International said four of its staff members were physically attacked and robbed Thursday while "carrying out research and verification work on the protests" in Quito.


 "We reject these actions, and we call for dialogue," the group tweeted.


 The situation prompted several embassies, including those of Germany, Britain, Canada and the US, to issue a public statement expressing concerns about “the fundamental rights of all citizens." It called for the parties to negotiate and reach "concrete agreements."


 The US State Department issued an advisory Wednesday warning travellers about the widespread protests.

Tags

International Union Por La Esperanza Caucus Attackers Protestors US State Department Advisory Research Verification Work Legislative Process President Guillermo Lasso
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Chasing The Blue Hour In Mahabaleshwar

Chasing The Blue Hour In Mahabaleshwar