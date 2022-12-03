Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
China Eases Zero Covid Curbs After Mass Protests, Xi Jinping Says Omicron Variant Real Reason For Curbs

Everyone kept their fingers crossed after rarest but huge public outcry against continuous Covid-19 restrictions in China. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen soft policy to deal with the country’s internal dissent this time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(File photo) AP

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 3:33 pm

China has finally relaxed stringent Covid-19 restrictions, following rare protests by the people in the Xi Jinping-led ruling Communist Party regime.

Last week, thousands of protestors had assembled in China’s Wulumuqi Road -- which is named after Xinjiang provincial capital Urumqi. It had witnessed night long protests despite the heavy presence of police.

The observers had said the rare protests in China were significant, considering the country’s politics of Covid-19 policies, which reflect wider political frustrations including the slowing down of the economy.

With now restrictions being eased, Reuters reported that people in Beijing are welcoming the move, which has otherwise left them frustrated.

Reuters reported that China’s southern city of Shenzhen has announced that no more negative Covid-19 tests are required to use public transport or enter parks. Similar announcements have been  made in  Chengdu and Tianjin.

The reports also said Covid-19 testing facilities have been closed in China’s capital, while no negative Covid-19 tests are required in the city to enter places such as supermarkets and subways.

However, there are some restrictions for offices.

China zero-tolerance policy for Covid-19

Since the pandemic began, China has been following zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19.

China has been using harshest ways to contain the virus. It has enforcing frequent lockdowns. However, the country’s strict measures to contain the virus has not been able to bring the cases down.

Urumqi fire incident

Last month’s fire incident in Xinjiang’s Urumqi, which left over dozen people, sparked large scale protests against Xi Jinping’s regime. The videos of the people over social media showed people confused and filled with rage over the incident, which they blamed were a result of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. 

Following the protests, China is set to further ease restrictions across the nation, reported Reuters.

Xi Jinping continues to be in denial

China’s Xi Jinping continues to deny that his regime’s easing of restrictions was a result of mass protests, following Urumqi fire incident. Instead, Xi has reportedly blamed mass protests in the country as “frustration of youth” due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Xi has instead said ease in  restrictions was due to now-dominant Omicron variant, considered less deadly variant of Covid-19.
 

