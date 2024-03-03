Donald Trump Sweeps Missouri, Michigan, And Idaho In Bid For Republican Presidential Nomination

Similarly, in Idaho, Trump emerged victorious in Republican caucuses, according to projections by NBC and ABC.

The wins position Trump favorably for the upcoming party convention in July, where he aims to clinch the Republican nomination. As the race progresses, it appears increasingly likely that he will face President Joe Biden in the November elections, marking a rematch of their 2020 showdown. Despite Trump's formidable influence, the internal elections in some states highlighted existing rifts and tensions within the party.