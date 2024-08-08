International

British Zoologist Adam Britton Jailed For 10 Years Over Sexual Abuse Of Dogs

Adam Britton, the renowned crocodile specialist with a PhD in zoology, who has been known for his collaborations with coveted platforms such as BBC, National Geographic productions and hosting Sir David Attenborough, has reportedly pleaded guilty to 56 charges concerning bestiality and animal cruelty.

British crocodile expert Adam Britton dog sexual abuse
British crocodile expert Adam Britton Photo: X/@MJS20221272
info_icon

British Zoologist and crocodile expert Adam Britton has been jailed for 10 years and five months by an Australian court over charges of sexually abusing dozens of dogs and killing most of them in a horrible spree of sadistic pleasure.

The renowned animal specialist with a PhD in zoology, who has been known for his collaborations with coveted platforms such as BBC, National Geographic productions and hosting Sir David Attenborough, has reportedly pleaded guilty to 56 charges concerning bestiality and animal cruelty.

According to a report by BBC, the 53-year-old Zoologist found pleasure in filming the countless bouts of torturing the animals until almost all died followed by sharing the videos online under pseudonyms.

Clinic staff repeatedly striking and kicking the dog. - (Screengrab)
Thane's Pet Clinic Staff Caught Abusing Dog, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

BY Outlook Web Desk

Zoologist Adam Britton jailed: What did he do?

As per reports, Britton was closely involved in harbouring a "sadistic sexual interest" in them. Several testimonies produced in the court revealed the unacceptable extent of his misdeeds including molesting horses at the age of 13 and torturing at least 42 dogs and killing 39 of them.

Through Australia's online marketplace, Britton got in touch with people who were often reluctantly giving their pets away due to travel or work commitments and took custody of many of them. Going forward, he used to abusing the animals in a shipping container on his property before sharing the footages online.

Britton arrested in 2022

Britton reportedly was arrested in April 2022 after a search of his rural Darwin property. Considering the time he already served, Britton could be eligible for parole in September 2028.

Police arrested him after uploading a clip in which he tortured at least eight dogs which was later passed on to police by an anonymous source. In this clip, he somehow failed to shield his identity and the signature bright orange City of Darwin dog leash was absent in the video background.

Besides taking him into custody, police also seized recording devices, animal remains and a laptop on which they also located 15 files containing child abuse material.

Google Remembers 'The Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin On Birth Anniversary With Doodle - null
Google Remembers 'The Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin On Birth Anniversary With Doodle

BY Outlook Web Bureau

What did Britton say in his defence?

According to Britton's lawyer, the famous Zoologist was battling a rare disorder leading to intense, atypical sexual interests. In court on Thursday, Britton reportedly apologised for his "demeaning crimes" through a letter.

“I deeply regret the pain and trauma that I caused to innocent animals and consequently to my family, friends and members of the community," it said.

Furthermore, mentioning that his family was not involved in any possible way, he wrote: "I will seek long term treatment and... I will find a path towards redemption."

"I was sadistic as a child to animals, but I had repressed it. In the last few years I let it out again, and now I can't stop", he wrote in one message tendered to the court.

In several online chats retrieved as testimonies, it has been revealed that Britton had exploited his own pets and manipulated other dog owners into giving him theirs.

"My own dogs are family and I have limits," he explained in a Telegram chat.

"I only badly mistreat other dogs... I have no emotional bond to them, they are toys pure and simple. And [there are] plenty more where they came from", he further added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs To Start Fresh After Rain On Opening Day
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Spain Hockey Live Score, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Brings IND Level With Drag-Flick Goal
  2. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  4. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
  2. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  3. Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20
  4. Pune Zika Virus: Total 73 Cases So Far With 7 More Detected Today | Details
  5. Akhilesh Yadav's Caution To Speaker Over Waqf Bill Angers Amit Shah, Union Minister Says 'You're Not...'
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  2. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  3. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  4. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  5. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
World News
  1. British Zoologist Adam Britton Jailed For 10 Years Over Sexual Abuse Of Dogs
  2. 'Not Acceptable': UK Govt Slams Elon Musk's 'Civil War' Comment On Riots
  3. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  4. July Was 2nd-Warmest Month Ever, 2024 Likely To Be Hottest Year On Record: Report
  5. ‘Today Is A Day Of Pride’: Muhammad Yunus Returns To Bangladesh To Lead Interim Govt
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth