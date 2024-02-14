Thane's Pet Clinic Staff Caught Abusing Dog, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Two people were arrested after a video surfaced online showing them assaulting a dog at a pet clinic in Thane, Maharashtra.
The incident occurred at the Vetic Pet Clinic situated in R Mall, known for its expertise in pet grooming and care services.
The video footage captured a member of the clinic staff repeatedly striking and kicking a Chow Chow breed dog named Tofu, while another person recorded the cruel act. Despite the animal's evident distress, the assault persisted as the dog struggled to evade the blows.
After the video gained traction on various social media platforms, a formal complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Nilesh Bhange, a representative of the animal rights organization PAWS, along with others.
(Please note that the video below contains disturbing visuals.)
He remarked, "It appeared that the dog's owners were away for a wedding and had entrusted their pet to the clinic, during which this appalling incident occurred."
One of the implicated staffers purportedly filmed the incident and subsequently shared it on their Snapchat accounts. "An activist discovered it there, leading to its widespread circulation on social media," Bhange further explained.
Following public outcry, Street Dogs of Bombay, an advocacy group for animal welfare, announced via Instagram that the accused individuals had been apprehended. Tofu, the three-year-old dog subjected to the abuse, was reported to be in stable condition, with the organization expressing gratitude to both the public and law enforcement for their swift action.
Street Dogs of Bombay also declared that legal proceedings would be initiated by Tofu's owner, with intentions to charge the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including IPC 429 for animal cruelty and IPC 511 for attempted offenses.