Thane's Pet Clinic Staff Caught Abusing Dog, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Two people were arrested after a video surfaced online showing them assaulting a dog at a pet clinic in Thane, Maharashtra.

The incident occurred at the Vetic Pet Clinic situated in R Mall, known for its expertise in pet grooming and care services.

The video footage captured a member of the clinic staff repeatedly striking and kicking a Chow Chow breed dog named Tofu, while another person recorded the cruel act. Despite the animal's evident distress, the assault persisted as the dog struggled to evade the blows.

After the video gained traction on various social media platforms, a formal complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Nilesh Bhange, a representative of the animal rights organization PAWS, along with others.

(Please note that the video below contains disturbing visuals.)