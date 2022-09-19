Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Britain Honours Queen With Moment Of Silence

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:23 am

People across Britain have paused for a minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her funeral.

The government had encouraged people to spend a minute in reflection, either at home, with neighbors, or in locally organized ceremonies.

In Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the line of mourners halted for 60 seconds.

The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state, and dignitaries from around the world. 

(Inputs from PTI)

