Blatant Interference In Internal Affairs, Says Imran Khan After Meeting On ‘Foreign Conspiracy Letter’

The Pakistani government on Thursday called a letter “unacceptable” and “blatant interference in the internal affairs” of Pakistan in which a senior official of a foreign country was cited as saying that their country was not happy with the policy of the Pakistan government on Ukraine and its ties with Russia.

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf briefed the country’s National Security Committee on the letter that was received by the foreign ministry from one of the missions abroad.

The National Security Adviser briefed the Committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s Ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting, which was duly conveyed by the Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2022

Just a day before, Khan shared this letter purportedly showing evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust his government with his Cabinet members in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by his two major allies – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – despite being invited.

Khan has repeatedly cited the letter as a sign of foreign hand in the political crisis that he is in at the moment where he has effectively lost majority in the Parliament after MQM-P joined the Opposition before the trust vote against him on April 3.

The letter read that relations with Pakistan will be affected if Khan remains in power, according to Pakistan’s ARY News.

Geo News quoted Khan telling a group of journalists that “threatening language” was used in the letter and it also talked about the no-confidence motion against the prime minister even before it was submitted in the National Assembly.

Following the NSC meeting, Khan’s office said the Pakistan government will register a formal complaint with the country.

The Committee decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2022

Khan’s office added that the government would take the Parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee of the Parliament.

Later on Thursday, Khan will also address the nation, according to Pakistan's information minister Fawad Hussain who shared this on Twitter.

With PTI inputs