Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Blatant Interference In Internal Affairs, Says Imran Khan After Meeting On ‘Foreign Conspiracy Letter’

Imran Khan has effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined Opposition.

Blatant Interference In Internal Affairs, Says Imran Khan After Meeting On ‘Foreign Conspiracy Letter’
Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 8:24 pm

The Pakistani government on Thursday called a letter “unacceptable” and “blatant interference in the internal affairs” of Pakistan in which a senior official of a foreign country was cited as saying that their country was not happy with the policy of the Pakistan government on Ukraine and its ties with Russia.

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf briefed the country’s National Security Committee on the letter that was received by the foreign ministry from one of the missions abroad. 

Just a day before, Khan shared this letter purportedly showing evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust his government with his Cabinet members in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by his two major allies – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – despite being invited.

Khan has repeatedly cited the letter as a sign of foreign hand in the political crisis that he is in at the moment where he has effectively lost majority in the Parliament after MQM-P joined the Opposition before the trust vote against him on April 3.

The letter read that relations with Pakistan will be affected if Khan remains in power, according to Pakistan’s ARY News.

Related stories

Imran Khan Summons National Security Committee Meeting Before Trust Vote

Pakistan: Imran Khan Loses Majority Ahead Of No-Trust Vote After Key Ally Parts Way

No-Trust Vote Against Imran Khan Govt In Pakistan: 10 Key Points

Geo News quoted Khan telling a group of journalists that “threatening language” was used in the letter and it also talked about the no-confidence motion against the prime minister even before it was submitted in the National Assembly.

Following the NSC meeting, Khan’s office said the Pakistan government will register a formal complaint with the country. 

Khan’s office added that the government would take the Parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee of the Parliament.

Later on Thursday, Khan will also address the nation, according to Pakistan's information minister Fawad Hussain who shared this on Twitter.

With PTI inputs

Tags

International Imran Khan Prime Minister Of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan No-confidence Vote No Confidence Motion Political Crisis Pakistan Military Foreign Interference In Politics
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT