Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Biden To Celebrate Diwali At White House On October 24; Trump At Mar A Lago On October 21

US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House on October 24 while his predecessor Donald Trump is working on celebrating the festival of lights at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on October 21.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 8:24 am

US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House on October 24 while his predecessor Donald Trump is working on celebrating the festival of lights at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on October 21.

Biden plans to celebrate Diwali with eminent members of the Indian American community and members of his administration. First Lady Jill Biden will also join the festivities at the White House on October 24.

Details of Diwali celebrations at the White House are still being worked out.

Meanwhile, the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) on Tuesday announced that Trump would celebrate Diwali with its members and Indian American community leaders at his Mar-a-Lago resort on October 21.

It is being planned for four hours, said Shalabh Kumar from RHC, adding that the Trump team was exploring the possibilities of fireworks as well. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International US President Joe Biden Indian-American Community Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) Plans To Celebrate Diwali White House October 24 Predecessor Donald Trump Shalabh Kumar From RHC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC