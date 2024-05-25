Bangladesh Prepares To Face Severe Cyclone 'Remal' On Sunday

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east-central & adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 25 evening. Continuing to move further northwards, it would intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 26 morning and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph,” it said.