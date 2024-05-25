International

Bangladesh Prepares To Face Severe Cyclone 'Remal' On Sunday

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) is expected to issue a 'great danger' signal number 10 between 12 midnight and 1:00 am Sunday.

Bangladesh gears up for a severe cyclonic storm 'Remal'
info_icon

Bangladesh has readied nearly 4,000 shelters equipped with adequate dry food supplies and water as it prepares for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' forecast to make landfall on Sunday evening with a potential high tidal surge and heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar, media reports said on Saturday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) is expected to issue a 'great danger' signal number 10 between 12 midnight and 1:00 am Sunday.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the state-owned news agency, quoted a special bulletin that said maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three in the wake of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal (meaning sand in Arabic), according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman told a press conference here that nearly 4,000 shelter centres have been readied in the coastal districts, equipped with adequate dry food supplies.

“We have 80,000 volunteers ready to tackle the situation and all necessary preparations have been made,” Rahman was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

The state minister also warned that parts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar could be significantly impacted by Remal, with a potential 7-10 feet high tidal surge, heavy rainfall, and landslides in the hilly areas of Chattogram, the news portal said.

A special bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday afternoon said the deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal lay centred about 420 km south of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and about 420 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal, India).

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east-central & adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 25 evening. Continuing to move further northwards, it would intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 26 morning and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph,” it said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 4 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  2. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  3. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
  4. 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season Four To Come Out On Disney+ Hotstar In June
  5. Why Ex-NSD Director Anuradha Kapur Says Actors Are Not Abandoning Theatre For Films
Sports News
  1. French Open: Alexander Zverev Bracing For 'Peak' Rafael Nadal In Roland Garros Opener
  2. French Open: Carlos Alcaraz 'Little Bit Scared' About Forehand Amid Arm Issue
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  4. England Vs Pakistan Women's 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. IPL 2024: Top 5 Run-Scorers Of The Season Featuring Kohli, Gaikwad And Head
World News
  1. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  2. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
  3. One-Year-Old Ghanaian Boy Becomes World's Youngest Artist, Guinness World Records Declares
  4. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  5. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest