Bangladesh: Body Of Gazi TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Floating In Lake, Probe On

The body of a 32-year-old journalist was found floating in Hatirjheel Lake in Bangladesh's Dhaka early Wednesday morning, hours after she posted a message on social media expressing regret for unfulfilled plans.
The journalist, identified as Sarah Rahanuma was an newsroom editor at Gazi TV.
Pedestrians spotted the Sarah Rahanuma's body and rushed it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared her dead around 2:00 am, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH police outpost.
Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was kept in the DMCH morgue.
Before her death, Sarah Rahanuma posted a message on Facebook expressing regret for unfulfilled plans and tagged a person named Fahim Faysal.
"It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope, you'll fulfil all your dreams soon. I know we had a lot of planning together. Sorry, can't fulfil our plans. May god bless you in every aspect of your life," she wrote.
In an earlier post, she hinted at personal struggles, writing, "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death."
Her husband, Sayed Shuvro, revealed that Sarah Rahanuma had been seeking a divorce and that they had intended to finalise it soon. However, due to the current situation in the country, they were unable to proceed.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, and police have launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Sajeeb Wazed, the son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, suggested a political angle to the incident, calling it "another brutal attack on freedom of expression" in Bangladesh.
Sarah had gone to work on the day of the incident but did not return home that night, raising further questions about the events leading up to her death.
Sarah's death comes amid unrest in the country over a government job quota, which has led to hundreds of deaths, ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister of Bangladesh and entry of a new interim government.