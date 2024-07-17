Six foreign nationals died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday in a luxury hotel in Bangkok. As per the initial reports, the six people were killed in a suspected poisoning case.
Based on an official statement from the Thai Foreign Ministry, the deceased include two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals. Theri names and ages are yet to be revealed.
As per local reports, the incident took place at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel. On Tuesday afternoon, five of the bodies were found inside a room and one outside.
Based on initial reports from Investigators, the bodies were found foaming at the mouth. As per the latest reports, Thai police have found traces of cyanide on the cups used by the six foreign nationals.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered a probe into the mysterious deaths. Addressing reporters during a press conference, the Thai leader said the deaths were caused by "presumably something related to consumption which needs to be investigated”.
As per the images released by Bangkok Police, the hotel room of the six foreign nationals appeared to be in an unused condition. However, six cups has been used.
"The food was untouched but all six cups were used. We will check all of it. We could not find anything else around, even on the floor, but we found some kind of powder in the bottom of a cup,” stated Metropolitan police bureau commissioner Thiti Saengsawang.
Thai PM Thavisin added that he has met with the Vietnamese ambassador to discuss the matter and further investigation.
Another major twist was revealed by the police. Based on initial investigation, a total of seven people had booked the hotel room in Bangkok. However, only five of them checked in but a total of six people are found dead. The search for the seventh individual is also underway.
"The prime minister has ordered all agencies to urgently take action to avoid impact on tourism,” read an official statement issued by the Thai government.
Since two of the deceased held American passports. The US State department is also “closely monitoring the situation and [we] stand ready to provide consular assistance."