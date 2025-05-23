Australia Floods Claim Four Lives, Leave Thousands Stranded In Devastated Towns | In Pictures

Rescue personnel assist a resident stranded in flooded waters at her home in Port Macquarie, north of Sydney, Australia.
Flood waters surround houses in Port Macquarie, north of Sydney, Australia.
Conor Lang and Anthony Heeney walk through flooded areas in Port Macquarie, north of Sydney, Australia.
In this photo provided by the New South Wales Police, emergency workers wade through floodwaters as they prepare inflatable boats to effect rescues near Taree, Australia.
Rescue personnel patrol in flooded waters at homes in Port Macquarie, north of Sydney, Australia.