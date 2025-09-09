At Least 60 Killed In Overnight Rebel Attack In Eastern Congo

Islamic State–linked ADF militants struck mourners at a burial in North Kivu, continuing a deadly wave of violence despite joint military operations

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Members of resistance movement in Nord-Kivu, East Democratic Republic of Congo
Up in Arms: Members of resistance movement in Nord-Kivu, East Democratic Republic of Congo, have taken up arms in their struggle against the M23 rebel faction, which has seized control of their land and fuelled continuous conflict in the region
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At least 60 killed in overnight ADF assault targeting mourners in North Kivu.

  • Survivors describe militants using machetes to kill civilians.

  • ADF continues attacks despite Congo-Uganda joint operations; region also grapples with M23 conflict.

At least 60 people were killed in an overnight assault by Islamic State–affiliated rebels in eastern Congo, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The attack, carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), took place in Ntoyo, North Kivu province, where residents had gathered for a burial. Survivors reported that militants forced people to assemble before attacking them with machetes.

“The ADF attack caused around 60 deaths, but the final toll will be given later this evening because the territory has just deployed services to the area to count the number of beheaded people,” said Col. Alain Kiwewa, administrator of the Lubero territory.

A survivor who requested anonymity told the Associated Press: “There were about 10 of them. I saw machetes. They told people to gather in one place and started cutting them. I listened to people screaming and I fainted.”

The ADF, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019, has intensified its assaults across Congo and Uganda’s border region, despite joint military campaigns. In July, the group carried out two major attacks in Ituri province, killing at least 34 people in Komanda and 66 more in Irumu.

The violence adds to the mounting crises in eastern Congo, where multiple conflicts are unfolding, including clashes between the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel movement and the central government.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  3. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  4. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  5. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  5. Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis