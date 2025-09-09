At Least 60 Killed In Overnight Rebel Attack In Eastern Congo

Up in Arms: Members of resistance movement in Nord-Kivu, East Democratic Republic of Congo, have taken up arms in their struggle against the M23 rebel faction, which has seized control of their land and fuelled continuous conflict in the region

