A Comeback For The Ages: Celine Dion Shines In First Performance Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

She says it better in her songs. In the music video for ‘Imperfections’, she wipes off all her makeup and sings: "Yeah I got my own imperfections, I got my own set of scars to hide. Before I could love you I need to learn to love myself." Of her imperfections, she says, "They’re part of me, and you are too, And I don’t really wanna choose, Can you love them the way that I love you? They make me who I am today And they won’t ever go away."