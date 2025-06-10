11 Years of Modi: How Popular Is India, Really?

Narendra Modi’s neighbourhood first policy began on day one when he invited all South Asian leaders for his 2014 inauguration, including Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif. After the customary visit to Bhutan, Modi went to Nepal in August 2014 and addressed the Nepalese Parliament then engaged in drafting the country’s first Republican Constitution. Modi said all the right things and touched on every issue that was of concern to his Nepalese hosts. His visit was a tremendous success and Modi was viewed by ordinary people as a prime minister who cared for the smaller neighbours. But that changed after the new Constitution was adopted in September 2015, where Nepal’s Indian origin Madhesis living in the Terai areas were seen by New Delhi as not being given a fair deal. The blockade of landlocked Nepal for five months that year led to enormous suffering for ordinary citizens with shortages of essential supplies, fuel, and medicines. Kathmandu turned to China for help and India’s image took a nose dive. Nepal-India relations have since improved but anger against the blockade continues among people who feel China is a better bet than India.