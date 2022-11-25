Friday, Nov 25, 2022
10 Killed, 9 Injured During Blaze In China’s Xinjiang

China: The fire broke out on Thursday night at a residential building in the community of Tianshan District in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang province.

Smoke clouds erupt following a deadly fire in a residential building in Xinjiang, China.
Xinjiang fire leaves 10 people dead. Twitter

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 2:25 pm

At least 10 people were killed and nine others injured in a fire at a high-rise residential building in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, days after another blaze left 38 people dead in central China.

The fire broke out on Thursday night at a residential building in the community of Tianshan District in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang province.

The blaze was put out in about three hours, officials said. Ten people died despite emergency treatment.

The injuries sustained by 9 others are not life-threatening, officials said.

Preliminary investigations suggested an electric socket extension in a bedroom caused the fire, state-run CGTN TV reported.

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out at a cloth manufacturing plant in central China's Henan province which killed 38 people and injured two others.

Preliminary investigation revealed that sparks during welding operations caused the fire, igniting cotton fabric in the factory.

In August 2015, over 170 people were killed and 700 injured when blasts ripped through a warehouse in Tianjin Port where large amounts of toxic chemicals were stored, including around 700 tonnes of sodium cyanide.

Related stories

China Stays Mum About India's No Vote On Uygur Muslims, Says Xinjiang Crackdown Aims To Counter Terrorism

India Abstains From Vote On Abuses In China's Xinjiang, Opposition Slams Modi Government

Explained: The UN Report On Human Rights Violations In China's Xinjiang, Uighur Internment Camps And Chinese Abuses

China suffers frequent deadly fires and industrial accidents which are often the result of negligence.

