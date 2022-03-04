Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ukraine Crisis: UN Atomic Agency Says No Radiation Release Detected At Nuclear Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general said that the agency has been in contact with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a building on the site was hit.

Ukraine Crisis: UN Atomic Agency Says No Radiation Release Detected At Nuclear Plant
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 4:03 pm

The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog says there has been no release of radiation at the Ukrainian nuclear plant that was targeted.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general said that the agency has been in contact with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a building on the site was hit.

The attack caused a fire that was extinguished. Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people on the site were injured in the fire.

Related stories

Ukraine: Biden Talks To Zelenskyy On Fire At Nuclear Power Plant

He said that the operator and the regulator say the situation “continues to be extremely tense and challenging.”

He said that only one reactor is operating at about 60%. 

Tags

International UN Atomic Energy Radiation Ukraine Plant Power Plant Ukraine Nuclear Plant International Atomic Energy Agency Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War