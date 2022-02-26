Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

 Russia Vetoes UN Security Council's Resolution To Halt Attack

Friday's vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia's invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.

 Russia Vetoes UN Security Council's Resolution To Halt Attack
UN Security Council AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 7:36 am

Russia has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. 

Friday's vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia's invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.

The United States and other supporters knew the resolution wouldn't pass but argued it would highlight Russia's international isolation. The resolution's failure paves the way for backers to call for a swift vote on a similar measure in the U.N. General Assembly. There are no vetoes in the 193-member assembly. There's no timetable as yet for a potential Assembly vote. 

Related stories

Ukraine Invasion: What To Know As Russian Troops Sweep In

Tags

International Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia Ukraine United Nations UN Security Council Ukraine Invasion Russia-Ukraine UN General Assembly
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

 India Abstains On UNSC Resolution That Criticizes Russia's 'Aggression' Against Ukraine

 India Abstains On UNSC Resolution That Criticizes Russia's 'Aggression' Against Ukraine

CDC To Significantly Ease Pandemic Mask Guidelines On Friday

AI Planning To Operate Two Flights To Bucharest To Evacuate Indians Stranded In Ukraine

Hong Kong's New COVID Cases Top 10,000 In Spiralling Outbreak

 FM Lavrov Says Russia Is Ready To Hold Talks If Ukrainian Army Lays Down Arms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs