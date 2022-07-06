Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

 2 UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Killed, 5 Wounded In Mali As Armoured Vehicle Hits Mine

According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, on Tuesday, an armoured vehicle from a UN logistics convoy hit a mine on the route from Tessalit, the north-central oasis town in the Sahara, to the central city of Gao.

Representational Image
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:58 am

A UN armoured vehicle hit a mine Tuesday in central Mali, killing two Egyptian peacekeepers and seriously wounding five others in another deadly incident targeting the UN mission in the West African nation that has faced a decade-long Islamic insurgency.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said 10 UN peacekeepers have died in Mali in the first six months of 2022.

In Tuesday's incident, he said, an armoured vehicle from a UN logistics convoy hit a mine on the route from Tessalit, the north-central oasis town in the Sahara, to the central city of Gao.

Dujarric said a UN rapid intervention force was sent to the scene and the injured were evacuated.

Related stories

Russia-West Tensions Inflame UN Debate On Mali Peacekeepers

800+ Indian UN Peacekeepers In South Sudan Get Honoured With Prestigious Medals

India To Gift 2 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses To UN Peacekeepers On March 27

The UN peacekeeping mission strongly condemned the attack, which may constitute a war crime under international law.

Dujarric said the mission noted “with concern the frequent use of improvised explosive devices intended to paralyse the operations of the UN mission and to obstruct the return to peace and stability in Mali.”

The UN Security Council condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and called on Mali's transitional government to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. Its members “expressed their concern about the security situation in Mali and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region.”

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013. 

But insurgents remain active and extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the region.

Mali's current ruling junta seized power in August 2020, and in April the junta leaders said a transition to civilian, democratic rule would take at least two years.

The UN mission says over 255 of its peacekeepers and personnel have died since 2013, making Mali the deadliest of the UN's dozen peacekeeping missions worldwide.

Tags

International The United Nations Peacekeeper Egyptian Peacekeeper Mali UN Armoured Vehicle Mine UN Convoy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9