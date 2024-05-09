Such guidelines recognise that alcohol is alcohol and make no distinction between alcohol consumed as beer, wine or distilled spirits; rather they reference standard serving of alcohol or standard units. Standard serving sizes vary between different countries, but the most typical standard serving is defined as 10g of alcohol. Using the 10g definition of a standard serve, a 99ml glass of wine at 13% ABV, a 30ml measure of spirits at 42.8% ABV, or a 257ml glass of beer at 5% ABV all contain the same amount of alcohol. So what matters is how much alcohol is consumed and not what type of alcohol is consumed.